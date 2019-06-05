|
Jimmy Releford
Jimmy Releford, 54, of Fort Smith died Monday, May 27, 2019.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Covenant International Christian Center with a burial at Center Point Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by a son, Quintavious Releford; three daughters, Afton Bell, Arlisha Carter, and Shumeika Releford; three brothers, Stanley (Sharron) Releford and Tracy and Donald Collier; five sisters, Brenda Benton, Barbara Castleberry and Carolyn, Sherry and Darlene Releford; 11 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
