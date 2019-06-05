Home

Jimmy Releford


1965 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Jimmy Releford Obituary
Jimmy Releford
Jimmy Releford, 54, of Fort Smith died Monday, May 27, 2019.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Covenant International Christian Center with a burial at Center Point Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
He is survived by a son, Quintavious Releford; three daughters, Afton Bell, Arlisha Carter, and Shumeika Releford; three brothers, Stanley (Sharron) Releford and Tracy and Donald Collier; five sisters, Brenda Benton, Barbara Castleberry and Carolyn, Sherry and Darlene Releford; 11 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
