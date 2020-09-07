Jimmy Rice
Jimmy Dan Rice, 73, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Booneville to the late Marvin Dean and Juanita Hester (Wilkins) Rice. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service.
He is survived by two daughters, Emma and Tina Seabolt; and a brother, Jerry Rice of Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
