1/1
Jimmy Rice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Rice
Jimmy Dan Rice, 73, of Booneville passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Feb. 1, 1947, in Booneville to the late Marvin Dean and Juanita Hester (Wilkins) Rice. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service.
He is survived by two daughters, Emma and Tina Seabolt; and a brother, Jerry Rice of Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Roberts Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online guestbook is available at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved