Jimmy Richmond
1934 - 2020
Jimmy Richmond
Jimmy Lee Richmond of Evansville passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Van Buren to Joe and Opal Gibbs Richmond.
Jimmy retired from Whirlpool. He was a cattleman and raised quarter horses. He loved rodeos and everything associated with ranching, even hauling square bales — he absolutely loved it. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Russell.
He is survived by two sisters, Bobbie Brown and Mary Kaye Dutton (Charles), both of Van Buren; two children, Eddy Richmond and wife JoAnn of Fort Smith and Diana Dechow of Tulsa; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Amanda Richmond (Chris Marion), Shortround Marion, Cody Richmond (Katie), Chance Richmond, Samantha Richmond (Robbie Mease), Cooper Sharrah (Jeremy), Trinity and Evelyn Sharrah, Chelsea Blackaby (Matt), Bryson, Bryleigh and Bailey Blackaby, Reagan Dechow, Maddison Dechow, Sarah Marshall (Colby), Kelsey Anderson (Zack) and Lillian Anderson.
Family-held private memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
