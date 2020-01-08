Home

Jimmy Rogers Sr.


1937 - 2019
Jimmy Duane Rogers Sr., 82, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of Fine Springs Masonic Lodge No. 439, the Eastern Star and Church of Christ.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Rogers Jr. of Russellville and Sammy Rogers of Rudy; a nephew, Bruce Rogers of Jacksonville, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Family-held graveside memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Chastain Cemetery Pavilion with full military honors. Cremation was under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020
