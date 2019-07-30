Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Rundel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Rundel Sr.


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Rundel Sr. Obituary
Jimmy Rundel Sr.
Jimmy Dewayne Rundel Sr., 65, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was born March 16, 1954, in Pine Bluff to the late Gene and Frances Rundel. He worked in construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Marlette and Betty Gonzales.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Rundel of Van Buren and Christopher Rundel of Fort Smith; a sister, Helen Gregory of Van Buren; a brother, Charles Rundel of Mulberry; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now