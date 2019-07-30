|
Jimmy Rundel Sr.
Jimmy Dewayne Rundel Sr., 65, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was born March 16, 1954, in Pine Bluff to the late Gene and Frances Rundel. He worked in construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Marlette and Betty Gonzales.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Rundel of Van Buren and Christopher Rundel of Fort Smith; a sister, Helen Gregory of Van Buren; a brother, Charles Rundel of Mulberry; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Times Record on July 31, 2019