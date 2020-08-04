1/1
Jimmy Shaffer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Shaffer
Clarence Jim Shaffer of Proctor, Okla., passed away July 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1942.
Jim retired from the State of Oklahoma and Sequoyah District 1 County in Muldrow. He loved the water and would spend his weekends and vacations at the lake boating, camping and swimming or floating on the river. He loved the water so much that when he retired, he and his wife Lilia bought their log cabin home on the Illinois River. Jim loved his kids and grandkids and made a lot of special memories with each of them. Jim was of the Jehovah's Witness faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie; his stepfather, Hugh Roberts; his father, Hulbert Guy Shaffer; and a sister, Judy Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Lilia Shaffer of the home; a sister, Joy Jacobs and husband Kris of Fayetteville; three daughters, Renee Hermenson of Tulsa and Terri Long and husband Gene and Daisy Shaffer, both of Sallisaw; a son, Jimmy Shaffer of Tulsa; eight grandkids, Tony Hernandez, Heather Crawford and husband Daryn, Ashley Wheatley, Tabby Davis and husband Matt, C.J. Wheatley and Justice, Skyla and Ceanna Shaffer; and 10 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Lex, Kynleigh, Clark, Kennon, Kammie, Harper, Dante, Mattilee and Baby Tony.
Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts-Reed-Culver Funeral Home in Stilwell, Okla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell
801 W Locust St.
Stilwell, OK 74960
918.696.2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts/Reed-Culver Funeral Home - Stilwell

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved