Jimmy Shaffer

Clarence Jim Shaffer of Proctor, Okla., passed away July 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 7, 1942.

Jim retired from the State of Oklahoma and Sequoyah District 1 County in Muldrow. He loved the water and would spend his weekends and vacations at the lake boating, camping and swimming or floating on the river. He loved the water so much that when he retired, he and his wife Lilia bought their log cabin home on the Illinois River. Jim loved his kids and grandkids and made a lot of special memories with each of them. Jim was of the Jehovah's Witness faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie; his stepfather, Hugh Roberts; his father, Hulbert Guy Shaffer; and a sister, Judy Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Lilia Shaffer of the home; a sister, Joy Jacobs and husband Kris of Fayetteville; three daughters, Renee Hermenson of Tulsa and Terri Long and husband Gene and Daisy Shaffer, both of Sallisaw; a son, Jimmy Shaffer of Tulsa; eight grandkids, Tony Hernandez, Heather Crawford and husband Daryn, Ashley Wheatley, Tabby Davis and husband Matt, C.J. Wheatley and Justice, Skyla and Ceanna Shaffer; and 10 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Lex, Kynleigh, Clark, Kennon, Kammie, Harper, Dante, Mattilee and Baby Tony.

Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts-Reed-Culver Funeral Home in Stilwell, Okla.



