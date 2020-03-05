|
Jimmy Simmans
Jimmy Mack Simmans, 75, of Greenwood passed away March 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Hanford, Wash. He was a retired captain of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam, a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Society, a truck driver for the oil field and of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eppie Mack and Gladys Janita (Reed) Simmans; a sister, Clara Hewitt; a brother, Carl Stoddard; a daughter, Audra Richardson; and a grandson, Aydon Richardson.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Marilyn Daggs-Simmans of the home; three daughters, Michelle Horn (Seth) of Cody, Wyo., Beverly Tobias (Casey) of Las Vegas and Ricki Simmans of Pahrump, Nev.; a son-in-law, Tony Hernandez of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren, Sophia K. Hernandez, Colin Tobias, Abbie Horn, Sophia M. Hernandez, Tucker Mack Tobias, Kalani Hernandez and Oliver Horn; three sisters, Susie Harvey (Dwight) of Hackett, Carla Watts of Fort Smith and Shannon Brown (Charles) of Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. Highway 10, Greenwood, officiated by Brother Tom Harris. Interment will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Pallbearers will be his family members.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Society.
Memorials may be made in Jimmy's honor to Military Order of the Purple Heart Society — Chapter 587, P.O. Box 937, Lavaca, AR 72941.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2020