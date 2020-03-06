|
Jimmy Simmans
Jimmy Mack Simmans, 75, of Greenwood died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three daughters, Michelle Horn, Beverly Tobias and Ricki Simmans; three sisters, Susie Harvey, Carla Watts and Shannon Brown; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 7, 2020