Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
Jimmy Simmans Obituary
Jimmy Simmans
Jimmy Mack Simmans, 75, of Greenwood died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three daughters, Michelle Horn, Beverly Tobias and Ricki Simmans; three sisters, Susie Harvey, Carla Watts and Shannon Brown; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 7, 2020
