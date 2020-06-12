Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmy Sivage

Jimmy Boyd Sivage, 58, of Fort Smith died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

He is survived by two children, Amanda Sivage and Jamie Watkins; and a brother, Tommy Sivage.



