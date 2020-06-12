Jimmy Sivage
Jimmy Sivage
Jimmy Boyd Sivage, 58, of Fort Smith died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two children, Amanda Sivage and Jamie Watkins; and a brother, Tommy Sivage.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
