Jimmy Spencer
Jimmy Willard Spencer, 82, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 12, 1937, in Bonanza to the Rev. Raymond and Myrtle Spencer.
Mr. Spencer worked as an upholsterer for many years. Later in life, he enjoyed being self-employed and owning Jim's Cycle Shop and Jim's Auto Sales in Van Buren and being co-owner of Spencer's Candlery in Van Buren.
He attended New Life Church in Fort Smith and loved the Lord dearly. He served as a true prayer warrior for his family and friends. His favorite pastime was visiting with people, as he never met a stranger. He lived his life with honesty, integrity and respect for others. Mr. Spencer would tell others that all the money in the world couldn't buy what he had and that his greatest accomplishment in life was his family. His favorite Bible verse was Proverbs 3:5-6, which he tried his best to live on a daily basis: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight."
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Katherine Turner; and a brother, the Rev. Emmett Spencer.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nayfee Spencer of the home; three daughters, Debbie Foliart and husband Alan, Darlene Needham and husband David and Tammy Standifird and husband Daryl, all of Van Buren; a son, Darrell Spencer and wife Annette of Van Buren; a sister, Charlene Childers of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Adrienne Westbrook, Josh Foliart, Chad Woodruff, Tyler Cockrum, Colton Standifird, Taylor Needham, Logan Needham and Garrett Standifird; and eight great-grandchildren, Christian Westbrook, Nathan Westbrook, Megan Westbrook, Lucas Foliart, Sofia Foliart, Adilene Brigance, Remi Woodruff and River Woodruff; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved friends and neighbors.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow. Ashes will be buried at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.