Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary Chapel
Jimmy VanMeter


1936 - 2019
Jimmy VanMeter Obituary
Jimmy VanMeter
Jimmy "Ace" Joe VanMeter, 83, of Charleston passed away Dec. 10, 2019. He was born June 17, 1936, in Charleston to the late Charles and Amy (Smith) VanMeter.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue VanMeter.
Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Rhonda Clark and husband Steven; three sons, Stanley, Terry and Bryan VanMeter; a brother, Charlie VanMeter of Phoenix; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Nixon Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary. The Rev. Bill VanMeter will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
