Jimmy Walden
Jimmy Walden, 77, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.
Jimmy was born June 14, 1943, in Gadsen, Ala., to the late Lionel and Virgie Mae (Lee) Walden. He was a Vice President of Auten Sales and a member of Morningside Methodist Church in Albany, Ga.
Memorial service will held be at a later date, with cremation and arrangements under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jane Walden; daughter, Marian Handy of Hokes Bluff, Ala.; son, Michael Walden of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Caitlin Walden and Daniel Walden both of Fort Smith, and Leah Handy and Mark Handy both of Hokes Bluff, Ala.; great-granddaughter, Flora Handy of Hokes Bluff, Ala.; six sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com