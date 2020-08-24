Jimmy Williamson
Jimmy Earl Williamson, 66, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 7, 1954, in Fort Smith to Earl and Maxine (Gober) Williamson.
He was a 1972 graduate of Northside High School, where he was involved in both mixed chorus and band. Jimmy loved music and the Grizzly Marching Band, where he served as head drum major, student director and president of the band.
Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and worked at the 188th Fighter Wing for several years. He also worked many years in hotel management and later in law enforcement.
He is survived by two sons, Ryan and Brent Williamson, both of Fort Smith; and two sisters, Nancy Bradt and Shirley Williamson, both of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
