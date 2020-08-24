1/1
Jimmy Williamson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Williamson
Jimmy Earl Williamson, 66, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 7, 1954, in Fort Smith to Earl and Maxine (Gober) Williamson.
He was a 1972 graduate of Northside High School, where he was involved in both mixed chorus and band. Jimmy loved music and the Grizzly Marching Band, where he served as head drum major, student director and president of the band.
Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and worked at the 188th Fighter Wing for several years. He also worked many years in hotel management and later in law enforcement.
He is survived by two sons, Ryan and Brent Williamson, both of Fort Smith; and two sisters, Nancy Bradt and Shirley Williamson, both of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved