Jimmy Wooten
Jimmy "Jim" Frank Wooten, 70, of Pocola passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Van Buren. He was born Dec. 24, 1949, in Paris to Otho and Mary (Reames) Wooten. Jim previously work for Whirlpool and was an electrician.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon of the home; a daughter, Rhonda Spradley and husband Randy of Fort Smith; two sons, Mark Hess and wife Vicki of Alma and Wesley Wooten of Booneville; a sister, Ruth Reames of San Diego; two brothers, Reames Wooten of Oxen Hill, Md., and Glen Reames of Paris; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 5506 Walsh Lane, Suite 212, Rogers, AR 72758.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
