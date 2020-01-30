|
Jo Ann McManaman
Jo Ann (Markham) McManaman, age 80, of St. Paul Park, Minn., passed away Jan. 2, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born April 13, 1939, in Fort Smith.
She was recently preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, Jimmy; her son-in-law, Rob; her parents, Alfred Lee and Edna; and her brother, Alfred Lee Jr.
Jo Ann will be greatly missed by three children, Michael and Sharon Zaccardi (Robert, deceased) and Patrick McManaman (Kirsten); four grandchildren, William, Cooper and Shaelin McManaman and Anthony Zaccardi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jo Ann will be placed next to her husband Jimmy at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, their 59th wedding anniversary, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Snelling, Minn.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Neptune Society Cremations.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020