Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo McManaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann McManaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann McManaman Obituary
Jo Ann McManaman
Jo Ann (Markham) McManaman, age 80, of St. Paul Park, Minn., passed away Jan. 2, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born April 13, 1939, in Fort Smith.
She was recently preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, Jimmy; her son-in-law, Rob; her parents, Alfred Lee and Edna; and her brother, Alfred Lee Jr.
Jo Ann will be greatly missed by three children, Michael and Sharon Zaccardi (Robert, deceased) and Patrick McManaman (Kirsten); four grandchildren, William, Cooper and Shaelin McManaman and Anthony Zaccardi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jo Ann will be placed next to her husband Jimmy at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, their 59th wedding anniversary, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Snelling, Minn.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Neptune Society Cremations.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -