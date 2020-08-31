Jo Anna Bryan
Jo Anna Bryan, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home. She was a retired school teacher from Fort Smith Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Bryan.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Fonville and Robin Bryan; a grandson, Trent Fonville; and a sister, Virginia Rayburn.
Burial will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Midland, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home.
