Jo Harper
Dr. Jo Neighbors Harper, 84, passed away March 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born June 21, 1935, in Gravelly to Robert Preston and Beatrice May Neighbors.
Jo graduated from Fourche Valley High School in Yell County, where she was basketball team captain, homecoming queen and valedictorian. She received her bachelor's degree in business education in 1957 from Arkansas Tech University and her Doctor of Education in 1987 from the University of Arkansas.
She began her career in education in 1959 at Van Buren High School, where she taught for many years. She was senior class sponsor, began the Miss Van Buren Beauty Pageant, introduced the first computers into the curriculum, founded the Future Business Leaders of America chapter and implemented the Cooperative Office Education Program. Jo blazed new paths for women during her 34 years in education. She was the first female high school principle in Sebastian County at Mansfield High School. She was appointed by governors to several positions including the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission, the Advisory Council on Education for Gifted and Talented Children and the Workforce Development Commission. Her community service included PEO Chapter J, president of Community Services Clearinghouse Board, Girls Club Board, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Committee, Community Rescue Board of Directors, Leadership Fort Smith Alumni Board of Directors, Lincoln Childcare board president, Head Start Board of Directors, Project Compassion Board and Arkansas Tech University Advisory Board.
Dr. Harper was inducted into the Arkansas Tech University Hall of Distinction honoring her career success and community service. She was named Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scout Council and received Mayor Baker's Spirit of the Frontier Award.
Jo was a devoted Christian who was very actively involved in and loved her church, St. Luke's Lutheran Church. She served in a multitude of capacities and was church council president twice.
Beyond her many career accomplishments, she was more importantly a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge W.R. "Bud" Harper; and a grandson, Jeremy Harper.
Jo Harper is survived by a son, Dr. Mitchell R. Harper and wife Robin of Fort Smith; a daughter, Kimberly Jo White and husband Brad of Harlingen, Texas; seven grandchildren, William B. Reynolds, Sarah Jo Reynolds, John Harper Reynolds, Elizabeth Harper Henderson, Chandler R. Harper, Blake White and Sarah White; and five nephews and nieces, Ross Griggs, Debbie Verdon, Patti Steinmetz, Peggy Duncan and Dana Parker. She was very close to her cousins, Dorotha Austin and Douglas Potter.
Due to the coronavirus situation, a private burial was held Saturday, March 21. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Arkansas Tech University — Bud and Jo Harper Scholarship Fund.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2020