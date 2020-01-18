|
|
Jo Owens
Jo Ann Owens, 77, of Fort Smith passed from this life Jan. 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 3, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Joe and Beulah Hughes Prescott. In her younger years, Jo worked as a beautician then went on to manage and later retire from St. John's Community Center. After the passing of her late husband, Tom, Jo enjoyed traveling with friends. Jo was charitable with her time for family and friends. She was touching lives until the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Janie Brouwer; two sisters, Juanita Robertson and Melba Watkins; and her brother, James Edward Prescott.
Jo is survived by a son, David Owens and wife Kristi; a sister, Lou Ellen Henry of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Ethan Owens and Hannah Owens, both of Fort Smith, and Cari Dato of San Antonio; as well as nine grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020