Jo Parrish
Jo Parrish
Emma Jo Parish, 81, of Booneville passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 14, 1939, in the Carolan community, near Booneville, to Harry Gordon and Lo Eva (James) Rogers.
Jo was one of the lunch ladies at Booneville Elementary School for many years. Many people will also remember her as Dr. Tom Dupree's dental assistant for 35 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville. She enjoyed doing things around the house and going to the farm. Above all, she enjoyed helping and doing for others.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Velta McConnell; three brothers, Noble, Bobby and W.E. Rogers; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Parish of the home; two sons, Russ Parish (Amanda) of Booneville and Cam Parish (Carol) of Havana; a daughter, Anna Foley (Stephen) of Springdale; two sisters, Rose Storts of Driggs and Sue Morris of Magazine; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 507, Booneville, AR 72927; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
