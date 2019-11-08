|
|
Joan Gray
Joan Gray, a former resident of Fort Smith, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Oct. 30, 2019. Joan was born Sept. 15, 1946, to the late John and Mary Lou Meadows. She played clarinet in the Fort Smith High School band and worked for her dad at his Tom's distributorship along with helping him raise show cattle. Joan was a graduate of William Carey College and Northwestern State University. Joan taught in elementary schools for over 30 years, with almost 20 of those spent at Immaculate Conception Catholic School. After retirement, Joan and Gary relocated to Memphis, Tenn., where she continued to teach part-time until disease kept her from her beloved vocation. Joan and her family were longtime members of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Gray (2013); her parents; and her big brother, Jack Meadows.
She is survived by many nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
Joan will be remembered as one of the sweetest and kindest people you will ever meet, and she loved her students at Immaculate Conception.
Graveside service for Joan and Gary Gray will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. McIntire, Bradham and Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio, is assisting the family.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
The family requests memorials be made to your local Alzheimer's/dementia support organization; or your local animal shelter; or St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019