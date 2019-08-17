|
Joan Rambo
Patsy Joan Brewer Rambo, who resided in Lavaca, passed away on her birthday, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Greenwood to Charles A. Brewer and Mildred I. Joyner Brewer. She was 89 years old. Joan was a homemaker. She taught Sunday school for many years and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca. She loved her family and her church family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terrell Rambo; a daughter-in-law, Diana Rambo; a grandson, Ryan Rambo; and two brothers, Charles Brewer and Ben Brewer.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Rambo and wife Teresa of Lavaca and Benny Rambo of Lavaca; one sister, Jean Fields of North Little Rock; five grandchildren, Jared Rambo, Teri Mueller, Ashley Shaw, Chelsea Rambo and Emily Simpson; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Lavaca with Dr. Grant Ethridge officiating. Burial will be at Oak Valley Cemetery, located south of Lavaca, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Larry Balch, Mike Ray, Hugh Hardgrave, Chris Rambo, Andy Simpson and Kyle Neimann.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Lavaca.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 18, 2019