Joan Singleton
Joan Singleton, of Fort Smith, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Biloxi, Miss., to the late William and Ruth Jones. She was a graduate of Van Buren High School and Arkansas Tech University. She was a businesswoman and a homemaker.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Jones III.
She is survived by Mark Davies of the home; a daughter, Jennifer Bowen and husband Thom of Tulsa; a son, Christopher Singleton of Boston; a brother, Mike Jones of Van Buren; and three grandchildren, Ben Bowen, Aiden Singleton and Brendan Singleton.
Memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Homestead Heights Community Church, 4307 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of Flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020