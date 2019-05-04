|
Joanie Cadorette
Joanie Cadorette, 67, of Mountainburg died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur; a son, Benjamin Cadorette of the home; two brothers, Barry Gudgeon of Mountainburg and Royce Gudgeon of Florida; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from May 5 to May 8, 2019
