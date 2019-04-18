Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Dugan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Dugan


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn Dugan Obituary
JoAnn Dugan
JoAnn Dugan, of Spiro, was born June 19, 1951, in Marianna and passed away April 15, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 67.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Dugan of the home; daughters, Susan Smith and husband Curtis, Denise Dugan, Lisa Dugan and Jackie Dugan; sons, Michael Dugan, Mark Morgan and wife Suzie and Jack Dugan Jr.; grandchildren, Lacy Smith, Jennifer Smith, Ebony Eaton, Haylee Gwin, I.J. Jaramillo, Gracie Jaramillo, Bud Morgan, Chris Morgan, Monica Sorensen and Nick Dugan; great-grandchildren, Jordan Eaton, Jacob Eaton, Rowan Gwin, Liam Sorensen, Ryler Morgan, Landon Morgan, Kie Morgan, Zander Morgan, Kailet Morgan, Christine Morgan, Leona Morgan and Jasalyn Sorensen; sisters, Faye Lyons, Deborah Clark, Louise Boyster, Peggy Sue Moneymaker, Sally Jean O'Dell, Barbara Dunbar and Dana Baker; brothers, Charles Baker, Marvin Baker and Roger Lee Ripper; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Joann was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Baker; daughters, Michelle Dugan and Barbery Dugan; sister, Cathy Breeden; brothers, Ronald Lee Wilkerson and David Earl Wilkerson; and son-in-law, Desi Jaramillo.
"Mom," "Grandma," "Mawmaw" was a lady who cared for all and didn't expect anything in return.
Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. The family will be at the funeral home at noon.
Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
To sign Mrs. Dugan's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now