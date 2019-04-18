|
JoAnn Dugan
JoAnn Dugan, of Spiro, was born June 19, 1951, in Marianna and passed away April 15, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 67.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Dugan of the home; daughters, Susan Smith and husband Curtis, Denise Dugan, Lisa Dugan and Jackie Dugan; sons, Michael Dugan, Mark Morgan and wife Suzie and Jack Dugan Jr.; grandchildren, Lacy Smith, Jennifer Smith, Ebony Eaton, Haylee Gwin, I.J. Jaramillo, Gracie Jaramillo, Bud Morgan, Chris Morgan, Monica Sorensen and Nick Dugan; great-grandchildren, Jordan Eaton, Jacob Eaton, Rowan Gwin, Liam Sorensen, Ryler Morgan, Landon Morgan, Kie Morgan, Zander Morgan, Kailet Morgan, Christine Morgan, Leona Morgan and Jasalyn Sorensen; sisters, Faye Lyons, Deborah Clark, Louise Boyster, Peggy Sue Moneymaker, Sally Jean O'Dell, Barbara Dunbar and Dana Baker; brothers, Charles Baker, Marvin Baker and Roger Lee Ripper; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Joann was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Baker; daughters, Michelle Dugan and Barbery Dugan; sister, Cathy Breeden; brothers, Ronald Lee Wilkerson and David Earl Wilkerson; and son-in-law, Desi Jaramillo.
"Mom," "Grandma," "Mawmaw" was a lady who cared for all and didn't expect anything in return.
Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. The family will be at the funeral home at noon.
Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
To sign Mrs. Dugan's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019