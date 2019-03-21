Home

JoAnn "Jody" Honeycutt, 84, of Sallisaw died Monday, March 18, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Kerry Bauer of Sallisaw; a son, John Honeycutt of Sallisaw; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 4- 6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019
