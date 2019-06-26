|
JoAnn King
JoAnn King, 72 of Ozark died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Heber Springs.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Paris with burial at Cemetery Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Teresa Vanover of Clarksville and Shari Grigsby of Ozark; a son, David King of Ozark; two sisters, Janie Campbell of Ozark and Gladys Hice of Magazine; two brothers, David Brown of Frankston, Texas, and Leonard Brown of Collinsville, Ala.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019
