|
|
|
JoAnn Nixon
JoAnn Nixon, 68, of Ozark died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, William; two daughters, Renee Scattergood of Point Vernon, Australia, and Rose Fung of Las Vegas; a son, Heath Sanford of Bunnel, Fla.; her father, Joe Pinto of Bunnel, Fla.; two sisters, Denice Hausen and Evelynn Sanford, both of New Jersey; a brother, Joseph Pinto of Florida; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 1, 2020