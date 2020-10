JoAnn Phillips

JoAnn PhillipsJoAnn Phillips, 81, passed away Oct. 21, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1939, to Herbert and Gracie Guinn of Panama. She was one of three children.She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her love for God and her family will surely be missed.She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, James Guinn and Amelia "Emma" Trahan; and two sons, Carroll Joe French and Perry Leon.She is survived by her husband, Charles Phillips Sr.; two sons, Charles Phillips Jr. and wife Khristi of Greenwood and Bryan Phillips of Fort Smith; a daughter, Regina Vanover of Missouri; her dear friends, Randy and Darla Eason; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com