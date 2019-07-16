|
Joann Smith
Joann Elizabeth Powell Smith, 80, Wickes died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Church in Wickes with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Turnbough of Wickes and Debbie Roberts of Cove; two sons, Michael and Eric Smith, both of Wickes; a sister, Evonne Blackmon of Cabot; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019