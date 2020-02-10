Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Lovelace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Lovelace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Lovelace
Joanne Lovelace, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home. She was a banker at Bank of America and a member of several local ballroom dance clubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick E. and Ada (Biggerstaff) Dane; and a brother, Frederick Dane.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Willard N. Lovelace of the home; a sister, Kathy Oberholtzer of Portland, Ore.; a niece, Lorraine Boyers of Boyers, Pa.; and her beloved four-legged child, Megan.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -