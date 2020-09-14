Joaquin Quinata
Joaquin Quinata, 72, of Lavaca passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a 22-year retired veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kathy Quinata; two sons, Joe Salyers and wife Sissy and Kenitay Salyers and wife Amanda; a daughter, Auria Quinata and Marcus Walker; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Savannah, Bailey, Nathan, Peyton, Cache and Andru; and a great-grandchild, Sophia.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's Administration online at www.volunteer.va.gov
; or St. John's Hospital, 2100 S. Wheeling Ave., Tulsa, OK 74104.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.