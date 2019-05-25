Home

Jodean Lea Trawick, 56, of Fort smith, passed away May 22, 2019, in Fort Smith. She worked for J&B Supply. She was a member of Van Buren First Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, David Bibby.
She is survived by her fiancé, David Trawick; two daughters, Alexis Callahan (Bryon) and Krystal McLaughlin (Justin); her parents, Ronnie Frederiksen (Linda) and Lois Jean Bibby; two sisters, Dee Powell, Ronda Russell (Ripp); her lifelong best friend, Pam Morris; and eight grandchildren, Masen, Taegan, Brooklen, Rylan, Brysten, Khegan, Addison and Lukis.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019
