Joe Berry Jr., 78, of Alma died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Dripping Springs Cemetery in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah; two daughters, Mary Berry and Rhonda Green; two sons, Stanley McMurray and Steve Berry; a brother, Daniel Berry; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
