|
|
Joe Covin Jr.
Joe Covin Jr., of DeSoto, Texas, departed his earthly life on Aug. 18 in Austin, Texas, from cardiac failure. Joe was 46 years old, bringing sunshine since 1970. He is now in the heavenly places. Joe attended Fort Smith Public Schools. He later attended college and played basketball. He worked in the computer science industry as an engineer for VMware Network.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Covin Sr.; his maternal grandparents, R. and M. McClendon; and his paternal grandparents, J. and Mercy C. McGowan.
He leaves his mother, Imogene McClendon Covin, to mourn. He is survived by his wife, Ykeena Miller Covin; his children, J'Nya Cymone and Joe III and Keenan and Demetris Benton; his sisters, Calandra and Anna of Dallas and Juanita of Fort Smith, along with their children; his in-laws, Mr and Mrs. Miller; and many maternal and paternal cousins.
Burial preparation was entrusted to Evergreen Funeral Home in Dallas. Wake was held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Joe was then returned to his hometown of Fort Smith. Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith directed the funeral at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith on Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. He was buried at Washington Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019