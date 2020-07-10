1/1
Joe Fisher
Joe Darrell Fisher, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 30, 1950, in Fort Smith to Jack and Margaret Ellen (Simpkins) Fisher. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked for Calvert-McBride and Coleman Co. in Fort Smith. He moved to Washington and worked for Travel Chair then to California and worked for Total Resources, where he retired from. Upon retirement, he moved back home to Fort Smith to be with his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Kelly DeMay and husband Paul of Fayetteville and Erin Stevens and husband Dustin of Bentonville; two sons, Joseph Fisher of Centerton and Nicholas Smith of Lavaca; a brother, Jack Fisher of Fort Smith; a sister, Sharon Rogers of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren, Braden Jones, Macie Stevens and Barrett Smith.
Private memorial service and burial with military honors were held Friday, July 10 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
