Joe Fisher

Joe Wesley Fisher, 69, of Sallisaw died Aug. 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation service is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by two daughters, Vickie and Melissa; four sons, Joe Fisher Jr., Jimmy Massa, Jeremy Trevier and Joey; a stepdaughter, Michelle Hinojosa; a stepson, James Ruark; a sister, Anita Barnett; a brother, Rick Fisher; and numerous grandchildren.



