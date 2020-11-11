Joe Fry
Joe "Sonny" Fred Fry, 80, of Mansfield departed this life on Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 20, 1939, in Elm Park to Elsie Mae and Fred Joseph Fry.
He retired from the Arkansas Forestry Commission on June 30, 1997, after 33 years of service. He loved fishing, cooking for his family and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and loved working in his yard. He loved the Lord Jesus and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Witcherville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ruth Fry; an infant daughter, Vickie Ruth Fry; his parents; and a sister, Shirley Temple Lang.
He is survived by a daughter, Becky Walker and husband Robert of Mansfield; two sons, Bradley Joe and Danny Chris Fry, both of Mansfield; a sister, Fanny Mae Lambert of Mount Ida; seven grandchildren, Kyle Walker and wife Adrienne of Fayetteville, Mallory Walker Bordelon and husband Scottie of Springdale, Danielle Fry Overton and husband Whit of Greenwood, James Fry and wife Emily of Y City, Matthew Fry and wife Erica of Hartford, Lance Fry of Hackett and Ashley Fry of Harrisville, R.I.; five great-grandchildren, AnnaGrace Overton, Riley, Aaron, Landen and Hayden Fry; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Freedom Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Fellowship Baptist Church gymnasium in Huntington. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings will be required.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Walker, James Fry, Whit Overton, Scottie Bordelon, Bo Lang, Cody Lang, Russell Huskey and Gary Lawerence.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Walker, Duane Foote, Bruce Hainley, Mike Lewis, Jackson Smith, Dewayne Feimster, Richard Henson, David Yandell, Gene Kindle and Junior Slate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 111 College Road, Huntington, AR 72940, in memory of J.F. Fry.
Online condolences may be sent at MartinFuneralHomes.com
.