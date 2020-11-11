1/1
Joe Fry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Fry
Joe "Sonny" Fred Fry, 80, of Mansfield departed this life on Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Dec. 20, 1939, in Elm Park to Elsie Mae and Fred Joseph Fry.
He retired from the Arkansas Forestry Commission on June 30, 1997, after 33 years of service. He loved fishing, cooking for his family and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and loved working in his yard. He loved the Lord Jesus and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Witcherville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ruth Fry; an infant daughter, Vickie Ruth Fry; his parents; and a sister, Shirley Temple Lang.
He is survived by a daughter, Becky Walker and husband Robert of Mansfield; two sons, Bradley Joe and Danny Chris Fry, both of Mansfield; a sister, Fanny Mae Lambert of Mount Ida; seven grandchildren, Kyle Walker and wife Adrienne of Fayetteville, Mallory Walker Bordelon and husband Scottie of Springdale, Danielle Fry Overton and husband Whit of Greenwood, James Fry and wife Emily of Y City, Matthew Fry and wife Erica of Hartford, Lance Fry of Hackett and Ashley Fry of Harrisville, R.I.; five great-grandchildren, AnnaGrace Overton, Riley, Aaron, Landen and Hayden Fry; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Freedom Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Fellowship Baptist Church gymnasium in Huntington. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings will be required.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Walker, James Fry, Whit Overton, Scottie Bordelon, Bo Lang, Cody Lang, Russell Huskey and Gary Lawerence.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Walker, Duane Foote, Bruce Hainley, Mike Lewis, Jackson Smith, Dewayne Feimster, Richard Henson, David Yandell, Gene Kindle and Junior Slate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 111 College Road, Huntington, AR 72940, in memory of J.F. Fry.
Online condolences may be sent at MartinFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved