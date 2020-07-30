1/
Joe Glass Jr.
Joe Louis Glass Jr., 58, of Vian died July 25, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Roselawn Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his companion, Linda Girty; four daughters, Risa Turner, Crystal Glass, Nina Scott and Alisa Bishop; three sons, Clinton Mullins, Corey Moseley and Joe Glass III; four sisters, Yvette Barnett, Anita Glass and Judy and Anita Starnes; a brother, Jeffrey Glass; and numerous grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

