Joe Gray
1932 - 2020
Joe Gray
Joe Dan Gray, 88, of Rudy passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at a local nursing home. He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Alma to George E. and Pearl (Edwards) Gray. He was a utility contractor and attended 81 Free Will Baptist Church. He loved to fish and camp with his wife, Ludy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Hill; and a brother, George Gray.
Survivors include his wife, Ludy (Howard) Gray of the home; three daughters, Laura Seal and husband Joe Alma Rickman and Mary Myers and husband Dickey, all of Alma; a son, Gary Gray and wife Cathy of Bryant; eight grandchildren, Michael Seal, Jonathon Seal, Amy Litton, Joseph Underwood, Wendy Baxter, Bradley Skelton, Tasha Stallings and Trisha Sanders; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Alma City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Honorary pallbearers are Dickey Myers, Joe Seal, Johnny Mizell, Tommy Brammer, Harold Howard, Pat Flynn and Malcolm Gray Jr.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
