Joe King Obituary
Joe King
Joe Thomas King, 85, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from Whirlpool, was a member of Meno's Bible Class and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by one son, Joe David King and wife Joann of Greenwood; one daughter, Sandra Sanders of Greenwood; one sister, Frankie Plunkett of Greenwood; five grandchildren, J.R., Tyler, Arianna, Thomas and Tiffany; and five great-grandchildren, J.T., Akyra, Riley, Brody and Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillie King; and his wife, Kathern.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Evans Cemetery in Excelsior.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Bucky Cox, J.R. King, Joe Taylor, Mike Sterling, Johnny Plunkett and Keith Glass.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Meno's Bible Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evans Cemetery, 3706 S. Highway 253, Greenwood, AR 72936.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019
