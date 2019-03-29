|
|
Joe Kosier
Joe Don Kosier, 50, of Alma passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home. He was born June 2, 1968, in Van Buren to the late J.C. and Patsy Kosier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Kosier.
He is survived by four sisters, Georgia Stockton of Alma, Janie Wallace of Van Buren, Jaquita Kosier of Springdale and Sandy Kosier of Fort Smith; and two brothers, Rocky Kosier and Kenneth Kosier, both of Alma.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gregory Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Bowles, Richard Bowles, Ricky Wallace, Jeremy Kosier, Rocky Wayne Kosier, Steven Kosier and Teddy Wallace.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 30, 2019