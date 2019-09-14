Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Agent Mallory Martin Chapel
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK
View Map
Joe Ledford


1966 - 2019
Joe Ledford Obituary
Joe Ledford
Joe Don Ledford, 53, of Sallisaw died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Kaylah Brown of Sallisaw and Autumn Ledford of the home; three sons, Travis, Dallas and Brandon Ledford, all of Sallisaw; his mother, Olta Mae Lehr of Sallisaw; two sisters, Sally Kay and Polly; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019
