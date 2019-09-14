|
|
|
Joe Ledford
Joe Don Ledford, 53, of Sallisaw died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Brushy Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Kaylah Brown of Sallisaw and Autumn Ledford of the home; three sons, Travis, Dallas and Brandon Ledford, all of Sallisaw; his mother, Olta Mae Lehr of Sallisaw; two sisters, Sally Kay and Polly; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019