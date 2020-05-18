|
Joe Price
Joe M. Price, 94, of Roland died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Pocola.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
He is survived by four daughters, Phyllis Moore, Cathy and Diana Mitchell and Reta Jackson; a son, Charles Price; a sister, Juanita Goodrich; 16 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020