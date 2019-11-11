Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Joe Reano Obituary
Joe Reano
Joe F. Reano, 85, of Jenny Lind died peacefully the morning of Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Born March 15, 1934, in Jenny Lind, he was the son of the late James Phillip Reano and Ruby Bartolich Reano Odesha. Joe was a member of the Body of Christ; he was baptized at Jenny Lind Church of Christ when he was a young man.
Joe was a Master Mason for 60 years and a member of Jenny Lind Lodge No. 503. He was also a member of the York Rite bodies and a two-time district deputy Grand Master. He was a recipient of the Grand Lodge Medal of Honor. He served on the Old Jenny Lind Cemetery Board and was active in the community until his illness. Joe enlisted in the Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He was a retired truck driver and after retirement, Joe and Betty traveled throughout the United States, making lasting friends everywhere they traveled.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, James Phillip and Ruby Bartolich Reano and Fred Odesha; and two brothers, James "Dooley" and Pete "Rabbit" Reano.
Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Ruth (Cox) Reano; three sons, Paul and wife Terri, Bobby and wife Kelly and Jimmy and wife Janie; five grandchildren who adored him; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and other family members. Joe was a loving father, husband and grandfather and a friend to everyone. He always looked out for his "adopted son," Chris Remaley.
Masonic graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Old Jenny Lind Cemetery. Following the graveside service, the family will visit with friends and family at Jenny Lind Community Building, located next to the cemetery.
Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McConnell Funeral Home, where family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jenny Lind Masonic Lodge No. 503.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
