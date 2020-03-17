|
|
Joe Rowland
Joe Hendrix Rowland, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Fayetteville to Arlis M. Rowland and Dorothy Swink-Rowland. Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for more than 40 years as a medical lab technician. He was a longtime member of First Free Will Baptist Church on Armour Avenue in Fort Smith. He loved to bowl and had many awards to prove it. He was also a member of the Fort Smith Riverblenders men's singing group for over 25 years. Joe loved to sing and serenade the staff and residents at Chapel Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, where the staff took such good care of him. The family is so grateful to these wonderful people.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Robertson-Rowland; a stepson, Scott Robertson; two brothers, Jack and Billy Rowland; and a sister, Jerry Anne Green.
Joe is survived by a stepson, David Robertson (Roberta) of Fort Smith; two stepdaughters, Helen Dill (Mike) of Oklahoma City and Irene Robertson of Fort Smith; a brother, Robert Rowland of Irving, Texas; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020