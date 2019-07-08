|
Joe Thurman
Joe Thurman, 73, of Heavener died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Hontubby Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Deloyce; two daughters, Jeri Francis and Kimberly McLaughlin; a son, Michael Thurman; six sisters, Frances Kimes, Nina Blankinchip, Irene Davison, Patsy Webster, Wanda Lawrance and Paula Barnhart; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 9, 2019