Joe Williams
Joe Medford Williams, 87, of Ozark died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Ozark. He was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Hattieville to Archie and Barbara Cargile Williams. Col. Williams was a retired Army National Guard veteran of 38 years. He was commander of Troop Command with the Arkansas National Guard, a vocational agriculture teacher and a resource conservationist for Arkansas Natural Resources Commission in Little Rock and Soil Conservation District, USDA Soil Conservation Service, president of the Lions Club, a member of the Franklin County Board of Directors and Ozark Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne Sue Pitts Williams; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Cliftena Wisdom Williams of Ozark; three daughters, Jackie Roberts, Jan Talkington and Janet Haberer; three sons, Mike and Doug Williams and David Culver; a brother, Edward Lee Williams; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at Elmwood Cemetery in Morrilton with Brother C.A. Kuykendall officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Charlie and Greg Hallum, Justin Talkington, Blair, Rance, Alex, Tucker, Anthony and Jamie Williams, Brad and Ben Culver, Logan Haberer, Amy Baker, Rebekah Crisp, Crissy Griffith and Brittany and Savanna Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Ron Chastain, Don Morrow, Bill Garner, Clayton Tompkins, Harley Williams, John "Newt" Eddy and his Army buddies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ozark Church of Christ, 504 N. 18th St., P.O. Box 302, Ozark, AR 72949.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2020