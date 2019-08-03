|
|
Joel Price
Joel William Price, 67, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born Sept. 17, 1951, in Oakland, Calif., to Ellis Duncan and Sara Reiss Price. Joel graduated from Northside High School in 1969 as the president of his class. He attended the University of Arkansas. where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Upon graduation from the University of Arkansas, Joel went on to attend the University Of Arkansas School Of Law. He began his law practice in Fort Smith and eventually opened his own office on Garrison Avenue, where he remained for many years.
Joel was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Denise Price McHughes; his niece, Tara Price Myhand; his brother-in-law, Garvin B. Myhand; as well as many animals he had rescued and cared for over the years.
Joel is survived by his loving family including his sister, Michele Price Myhand of Fort Smith; his nieces, Deborah (Steve) Mathis of Tualatin, Ore.; Laney (Caleb) Meyer of Lone Tree, Colo.; and Kim (Jason) Green of Fort Smith; and his nephew, Blair (Nana) Myhand of Clayton, N.C. He is also survived by many beloved great-nieces and -nephews who he loved like grandchildren including Ryan, Ethan and Mackenzie Mathis, Reiss and Abby Clemons, Will and Jack Green, Sophia, Alexis, Isabella and Jameson Meyer and Ellisara Myhand.
Joel leaves behind a multitude of friends and colleagues, many of whom he considered extended family. Our family would especially like to thank Kevin Latta and Mickey Sparks who went above and beyond to honor their best friend's last wishes; Kelly Latta who helped care for Joel during his hospital stay; Marta and James Kaelin who took on the responsibility of caring for Joel's pets; and Lynsey Wise who assumed the day to day responsibilities at Joel's office in his absence.
Joel William Price, a child of the universe, will be greatly missed by all who knew him. You may pay your respects during visitation and funeral services, provided by Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug 9, 2019, with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Latta, Mickey Sparks, Jim Robb, Jim Philpot, James Kaelin and Lesley Dixon Scott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ahimsa Foundation, P.O. Box 409, Muldrow, OK 74948, or online at www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019